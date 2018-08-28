AMERCO (UHAL) Declares Special Dividend of $0.50

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced a special dividend on Monday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th.

Shares of UHAL opened at $377.90 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $317.42 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHAL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other AMERCO news, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total transaction of $862,397.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

