American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Debt Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) bonds rose 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.25% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $99.50 and was trading at $97.88 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 1,513,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,966. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 12,507.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 860,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

