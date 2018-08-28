American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 21,818 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $32,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,141,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,674,000 after acquiring an additional 344,618 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 95,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

