American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 401,566 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.38% of Camping World worth $30,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 29.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Camping World by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camping World from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.75. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 211.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.