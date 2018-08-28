American Century Companies Inc. Sells 526,084 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 498.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $132,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $190,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $397,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rohan Pal sold 1,295 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $101,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,059. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

