American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report $272.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.07 million and the highest is $276.29 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $246.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. 1,389,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $46,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 141,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $3,450,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,013,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 414,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

