AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 680.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 60,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,267,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

In other news, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $232,606.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $341,279.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $937,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,606.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,308 shares of company stock worth $9,364,723. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

