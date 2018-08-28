AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 245,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 218,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,136,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.