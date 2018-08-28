Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Short Interest Update

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,241 shares, a drop of 1.1% from the July 31st total of 830,404 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN APHB opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Ampliphi Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ampliphi Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 2,050.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ampliphi Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 831,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Ampliphi Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Ampliphi Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

