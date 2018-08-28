Analysts Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $128,340.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,742. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.