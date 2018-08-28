Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $96.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,353. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $200.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,691,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 475,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.