Analysts Anticipate InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. InnerWorkings posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InnerWorkings.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.22 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnerWorkings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 197,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,601. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $391.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart purchased 6,847 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $52,516.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,684.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InnerWorkings (INWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.