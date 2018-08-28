Analysts Anticipate P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to post sales of $440.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.42 million to $441.93 million. P H Glatfelter reported sales of $413.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on P H Glatfelter from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 359,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

GLT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 420,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. P H Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $807.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

