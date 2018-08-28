Analysts Expect Bilibili Inc – (BILI) to Announce $0.00 EPS

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bilibili an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.30 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,783 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.08. 19,434,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,921. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

