Analysts Expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Hess Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess Midstream Partners.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:HESM opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.99. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 116,337.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

