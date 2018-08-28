Analysts Expect Switch Inc (SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to announce sales of $103.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.43 million and the lowest is $102.58 million. Switch posted sales of $97.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $407.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.69 million to $409.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $461.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $448.77 million to $478.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Switch had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Switch to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 106,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,393,544.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 199,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,515,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,806,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,166,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Switch by 545.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 543,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,347,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,767.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 213,699 shares during the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.54. 693,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,145. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

