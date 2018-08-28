Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $980.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.15 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,187,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,164,000 after buying an additional 3,289,728 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,049,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,669,000 after buying an additional 2,546,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,014,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,538,000 after buying an additional 1,166,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,556,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,076,000 after buying an additional 917,686 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,403,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 1,197,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,130. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

