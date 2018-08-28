Analysts Expect UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report sales of $256.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.80 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $245.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $169,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana H. Abraham sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $319,651.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock worth $179,595 and sold 19,214 shares worth $1,464,183. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in UMB Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

