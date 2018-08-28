Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the company will earn $4.07 per share for the year.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 46.86% and a return on equity of 72.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion.

TSE:QSR opened at C$76.50 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.55 and a 1 year high of C$88.36.

In related news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi purchased 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$79.70 per share, with a total value of C$451,899.00. Also, Director Lisa Giles-Klein sold 53,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.51, for a total transaction of C$3,155,517.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

