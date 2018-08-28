Analysts Set $41.00 Price Target for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RBCAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

RBCAA stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

In other Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A news, EVP Juan Montano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $143,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Class A Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

