Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) PT at $20.35

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Imperial Capital began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.95. 30,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $19.55.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.89%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,864 shares of company stock valued at $443,966. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $33,172,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,153,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 638,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 572,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.