Analysts Set Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Target Price at $22.70

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Antero Midstream GP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Antero Midstream GP to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $940,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222,173 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,119,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream GP by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 72,458 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,827. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.99 and a beta of 2.03. Antero Midstream GP has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 199.85% and a net margin of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

