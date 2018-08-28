Analysts Set Care.com Inc (CRCM) Target Price at $20.67

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCM shares. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on Care.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Care.com from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE CRCM opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. Care.com has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Care.com had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Care.com will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $75,702.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,663.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,426.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,366 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Care.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Care.com by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Care.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Care.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

