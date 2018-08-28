Analysts Set Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Price Target at $57.15

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

SCHW traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 165,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,021 shares of company stock worth $11,683,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

