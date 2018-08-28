Analysts Set Expectations for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29.

SPWH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $262.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.65.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 2,822,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $13,492,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,237,652 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,627 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,093,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 343,379 shares during the period. Weber Alan W lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.9% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 967,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.2% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 711,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 48.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

