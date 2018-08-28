Analysts Set iRobot Co. (IRBT) PT at $76.50

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $44,144.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,538 shares in the company, valued at $453,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mohamad Ali sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $43,869.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,936,432. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 74.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $112.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. iRobot has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $113.03.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

