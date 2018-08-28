Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NVR) Price Target at $3,316.67

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,316.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $32.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,671.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,598.90 and a 1-year high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.19 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,722.12, for a total value of $293,988.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,727.09, for a total value of $2,727,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,131 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NVR by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in NVR by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NVR by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

