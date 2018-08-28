Analysts Set Sothebys (BID) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sothebys by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,643 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sothebys by 21.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sothebys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,512,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sothebys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sothebys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,373,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BID stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Sothebys has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.46). Sothebys had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sothebys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

