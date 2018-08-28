Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SurModics (SRDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SurModics (NASDAQ: SRDX) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2018 – SurModics had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2018 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2018 – SurModics had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – SurModics had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – SurModics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “SRDX beat consensus F3Q18 revenue and EPS. Management raised its FY18 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance. Revenue growth improved to 24.9% in in F2Q18. SRDX’s 2Q18 gross margin was down 210 bps Y/Y and its non-GAAP operating margin was up 100 bps Y/Y. We expect new products (.014” and .018” balloon dilation catheters and Telemark microcatheter) and deferred revenue associated with the ABT agreement milestones to drive accelerating revenue growth and additional upside to consensus estimates and we reiterate our Buy rating.””

7/31/2018 – SurModics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2018 – SurModics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surmodics outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company’s solid efforts to improve its research and development stature have been a key growth driver. Further, solid performance in the In Vitro Diagnostics segment, which gained grounds on the back of strong growth and stabilization across BioFX, microarray and antigen product sales holds promise. Surmodics issued a solid guidance for fiscal 2018. On the flipside, the company witnessed significantly high operating losses. Product sales declined owing to shipment issues, particularly in the Medical Device segment. Further, foreign-exchange woes related to the Creagh Medical buyout have been a major dampener. Surmodics’ drug-coated balloons face stiff competition in niche space. The company’s margins are expected to be under pressure, due to expenses in the Irish facility infrastructure and lower Medical-Device product gross margins.”

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of 148.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Get SurModics Inc alerts:

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.51. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregg S. Sutton sold 14,824 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,099,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,824 shares of company stock worth $3,673,881. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurModics in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.