Analyzing Gray Television, Inc. Class A (GTN.A) & Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

Gray Television, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: FWONA) and Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Gray Television, Inc. Class A has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Gray Television, Inc. Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television, Inc. Class A 25.99% 11.89% 3.35% Liberty Media Formula One Series A 20.90% 1.66% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Liberty Media Formula One Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series A 0 3 5 0 2.63

Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Media Formula One Series A is more favorable than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gray Television, Inc. Class A and Liberty Media Formula One Series A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television, Inc. Class A $882.73 million 1.57 $261.95 million N/A N/A Liberty Media Formula One Series A $1.78 billion 4.53 $1.35 billion $1.21 28.89

Liberty Media Formula One Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television, Inc. Class A.

Summary

Liberty Media Formula One Series A beats Gray Television, Inc. Class A on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

