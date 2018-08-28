Analyzing Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: BBX) and BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and BBX Capital Corp Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $6.42 million 43.64 -$70,000.00 $0.67 61.58 BBX Capital Corp Class A $815.78 million 0.88 $82.19 million $0.72 10.28

BBX Capital Corp Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties. BBX Capital Corp Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BBX Capital Corp Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BBX Capital Corp Class A pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and BBX Capital Corp Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 31.15% 3.13% 2.63% BBX Capital Corp Class A 7.74% 6.11% 2.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of BBX Capital Corp Class A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital Corp Class A has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innovative Industrial Properties and BBX Capital Corp Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBX Capital Corp Class A 0 0 2 0 3.00

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.63%. BBX Capital Corp Class A has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 119.59%. Given BBX Capital Corp Class A’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBX Capital Corp Class A is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Summary

BBX Capital Corp Class A beats Innovative Industrial Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

BBX Capital Corp Class A Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

