Analyzing Telstra (TLSYY) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

Telstra (NASDAQ: BATRK) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telstra and Liberty Braves Group Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series C’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Braves Group Series C is more favorable than Telstra.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telstra and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $19.61 billion 1.44 $2.93 billion $1.23 9.65 Liberty Braves Group Series C $386.00 million 2.72 -$20.27 million ($0.51) -51.82

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C. Liberty Braves Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telstra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Telstra has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Liberty Braves Group Series C does not pay a dividend. Telstra pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telstra beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. The company conducts its operations through Telstra Retail, Global Enterprise and Services, Telstra Wholesale, and Telstra Operations segments. It offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and pay television/Internet protocol television, and digital content; online self-service capabilities, such as browsing, buying, billing, and service requests; and sales and contract management services. The company also operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network; and develops industry vertical solutions. In addition, it provides product management services for advanced technology solutions and services comprising data and Internet protocol networks; and network application and service products, such as managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services. Further, the company offers a range of telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers through its networks and associated support systems. Additionally, it provides Telstra Smart Home, which together with the Telstra Smart Home App combines and connects a range of home devices, including lights, motion sensors, cameras, and smart plugs; and Telstra Health software that enables healthcare providers to better connect with their patients and each other to enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of the health, aged and community care, and disability sectors. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

