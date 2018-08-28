Analyzing Zayo Group (ZAYO) & Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Zayo Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Zayo Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Zayo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Zayo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zayo Group and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group 3.91% 9.93% 1.66% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zayo Group and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 7 0 2.78

Zayo Group presently has a consensus target price of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus target price of $56.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Zayo Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zayo Group and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group $2.60 billion 3.34 $101.90 million $0.61 57.41 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.43 billion 2.81 $1.09 billion $3.31 13.91

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Zayo Group. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zayo Group beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

