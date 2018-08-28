Andersons Inc (ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

ANDE opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Andersons has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $41.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $49,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,399 shares in the company, valued at $697,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

