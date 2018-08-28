Antares Pharma (ATRS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Antares Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $573.07 million, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,865,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,706,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,115 shares of company stock worth $3,023,111 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 127.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,453.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 405,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.8% during the second quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,640,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 1,018,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 664,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.