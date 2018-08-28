Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News stories about Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Antero Midstream Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.9729052796732 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AM stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Antero Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.23 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 20.54%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

