Aon PLC (AON) Stake Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AON were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1,468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of AON by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $107,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.78.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.