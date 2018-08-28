Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will post $242.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.47 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $254.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year sales of $965.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $991.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $954.40 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

