Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $352,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

