Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,193,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,523,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,334 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,477,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,570,000 after purchasing an additional 275,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,428,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,150 shares of company stock worth $3,947,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

