Apertura Capital LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Apertura Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Apertura Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Apertura Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,998,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,912,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,709,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,370,000 after acquiring an additional 91,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $834.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

