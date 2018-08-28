Appian Corp (APPN) CEO Sells $6,956,000.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 200,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $6,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 0.30. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 81.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Appian in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $207,000. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $8,434,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Appian by 9.1% in the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

