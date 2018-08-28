Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Holdings Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 87,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.73 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

