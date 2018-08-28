Aptiv (APTV) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Longbow Research Analysts

Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $112.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.52.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $78.65 and a 1 year high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 272.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

