Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,974,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $196,235.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,292 shares of company stock worth $5,977,078 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.