Arcos Dorados (ARCO) versus Habit Restaurants (HABT) Head-To-Head Review

Arcos Dorados (NASDAQ: HABT) and Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Habit Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Habit Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Habit Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Arcos Dorados pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Habit Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $3.32 billion 0.44 $129.16 million $0.61 11.39 Habit Restaurants $331.70 million 1.30 -$2.80 million $0.16 103.13

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Habit Restaurants. Arcos Dorados is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Habit Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Habit Restaurants has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcos Dorados and Habit Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 0 2 0 3.00 Habit Restaurants 0 5 2 0 2.29

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 62.59%. Habit Restaurants has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential downside of 16.16%. Given Arcos Dorados’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Habit Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Habit Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 2.82% 21.03% 5.69% Habit Restaurants -0.84% 1.68% 0.79%

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Habit Restaurants on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of April 27, 2018, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,100 McDonald's-branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of February 28, 2018, the company had 215 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania as well as 3 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

