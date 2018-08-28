Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.06

News stories about Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ares Management LP Unit earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.4599698944664 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE ARES opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Ares Management LP Unit has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Ares Management LP Unit had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ares Management LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$21.50” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $159,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

