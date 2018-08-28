Ariel Investments LLC Buys 966,961 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,891,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 966,961 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for 1.7% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $151,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 76.0% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Nielsen by 127.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLSN stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nielsen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

