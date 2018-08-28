Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 15,680 Shares of The Western Union Company (WU)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $180,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 4,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $92,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 20,207 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $414,243.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,169 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

WU stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 560.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.