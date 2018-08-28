Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,990 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 978,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 65,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 791,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 335,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 130,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNKN. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $73.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.20%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP Jason Maceda sold 7,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $510,634.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,097.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 27,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $1,941,215.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,693 shares of company stock worth $51,896,387 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.